By Madeline Oden
Killeen Daily Herald
Area cities are adjusting hours and services for the upcoming Labor Day holiday.
Following is a list of local entities and their holiday schedules:
Killeen
All city offices will be closed Sept. 6 for Labor Day.
Both public libraries will be closed. Garbage and waste services will be closed trash will not be collected on the holiday. Monday and Tuesday routes will run one day late.
Harker Heights
All city offices will be closed Sept. 6 for Labor Day.
The public library will be closed Monday. Garbage services will run on their normal schedule.
Copperas Cove
All city offices will be closed Sept. 6 for Labor Day. The public library will be closed.
Garbage and waste services will be closed. Residential pickup will be stopped but commercial pickup will resume as normal on Sept. 6.
Nolanville
All city offices will be closed Sept. 6. Garbage services will remain as normal.
Fort Hood
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, its primary care clinics, and COVID-19 testing sites will modify hours Sept. 3-6 in observance of the Labor Day federal holiday.
The hospital remains open every day for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services.
Monroe and Bennett Health clinics will be closed Friday, Sept. 3. All other clinics and services will be open.
COVID-19 Testing Sites:
Respiratory Drive -Thru Clinic will be closed Friday Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 6
Thomas Moore Health Clinic COVID-19 Testing hours for active duty only.
Friday, Sept. 3, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pharmacies:
Friday, Sept. 3
Bennett and Monroe pharmacies will be closed.
All other pharmacies normal operating hours.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Clear Creek PX Pharmacy
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
All other pharmacies closed.
Monday, Sept. 6
All pharmacies closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.