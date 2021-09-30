Tuesday marks the 38th annual National Night Out, an annual event to bring neighborhoods and police together in a show of support for crime awareness and prevention.
The purpose of National Night Out is four-fold: To heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, to generate support and participation for local anti-crime programs; to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership, and send a message that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Block parties will occur between 6 and 9 p.m. in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
Kick-off party in Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department is scheduled to host a kick off party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the intersection of Avenue E and South Main Street, the department said in a news release earlier in the month.
Hot dogs, chips, cookies, and soft drinks will be served. Numerous children and adult activities, as well as door prizes will be given away throughout the evening.
Some activities will be free; others will be 25 cents.
Locations
Block parties will be held in the following locations in Killeen:
- 3508 Levy Lane
- 6105 Melanie Drive
- 5401 Sydney Harbour Court
- 2117 Hidden Hill Drive
- 2408 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 201
- 2909 Lake Road
- 3406 Barcelona Drive #A
- 4128 Fawn Drive
- 402 Terrapin Drive
- 4400 The Searchers Drive
- 4300 block of Lonesome Drive
Block parties will be held in the following locations in Harker Heights:
- Kern Park
- Harker Heights United Methodist Church
- 300 block of South Mary Jo
- 2000 block of River Rock Trail
- 1600 block of Citation Loop
- 1700 block of Iron Jacket Trail
- Purser Family Park
- 3000 block of Bella Vista Loop
- 200 block of Lottie Lane
As of press time, Copperas Cove police did not respond to a request for locations of block parties in the city.
