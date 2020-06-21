The city of Lampasas had no contaminant violations in its water in 2019, according to a water quality report released by the city Friday.
The water report is available online at the city’s website at https://www.lampasas.org/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/1337.
For more information, contact the city’s Public Works Department at 512-556-8315.
Both Killeen and Harker Heights also had no water quality violations in 2019, according to reports released by the cities.
For Killeen, the 2019 Consumer Confidence Report is being distributed in June water bills and is currently available online at KilleenTexas.gov/Water.
For Harker Heights, water customers will be mailed a copy of the report, which can also be seen at http://www.harkerheights.gov/images/PDF/2019WaterQualityReport.pdf.
