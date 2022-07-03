Holiday closures
Many city office hours and service schedules have been adjusted to accommodate Independence Day celebrations.
Killeen
The City of Killeen offices will be closed Monday, July 4. Trash collections will run on an amended schedule for the holiday. There will be no collection services on Independence Day.
Monday and Tuesday routes will run one day late. For example, Monday’s route will run on Tuesday and Tuesday’s route will run on Wednesday. All solid waste facilities will be closed Monday.
Copperas Cove
All City of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4. This includes the Solid Waste Transfer Station. This week’s trash collection schedule will be as follows: No pickup on Monday; Areas 1 and 2 will be picked up on Tuesday; Areas 3 and 4 will be picked up Wednesday; Areas 5 and 6 will be picked up Thursday; and Areas 7 and 8 will be picked up Friday.
The recycle, brush and bulk pickups will be as follows: No pickup on Monday; Area 1 will be picked up Tuesday; Wednesday Area 3; Thursday Area 5; and Area 7 will be picked up Friday.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, with the exception of no collection on Monday, July 4.
For additional information regarding the collection schedule please contact Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.
Harker Heights
The City of Harker Heights announced that all municipal buildings will be closed Monday in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Buildings include City Hall, the public library, the recreation center and the Pet Adoption Center.
All city buildings will reopen Tuesday for normal business hours.
Trash service will run one day late after the holiday. For example, Monday’s routes will run on Tuesday. Tuesday’s routes will run on Wednesday. Service will resume the normal schedule the week of July 11.
Nolanville
City offices are also closed in Nolanville on Monday.
Trash service in Nolanville will run on its normal schedule.
