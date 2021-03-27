COPPERAS COVE — Crown-wearing royalty and dozens of hopeful contestants vied for prizes and the chance to represent Copperas Cove for the next year at Saturday’s 8th annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant at the Civic Center.
A grand total of 67 boys, girls, and women walked across the Civic Center stage before a crowd of proud parents, grandparents, and other supporters.
Participants were vying for 18 college scholarships and $100,000 in prizes in the following categories:
Baby Miss and Mister Five Hills; Tiny Miss Five Hills; Miniature Miss Five Hills; Little Miss Five Hills; Little Mister Five Hills; Junior Miss Five Hills; Junior Mister Five Hills; Pre-Teen Five Hills; Young Miss Five Hills; Teen Miss Five Hills; Miss Five Hills; Ms. Five Hills.
Emcee for the event was Aquillia Vang, reigning Mrs. Texas International. Sitting on the judges panel was Ms. Texas International 2021, Jessica Kramm; Miss Texas International 2021, Xavia Wigfall; and Miss Austin Teen USA, Jenna Martin.
Event coordinator Wendy Sledd said during an intermission Saturday afternoon that although participation was down somewhat this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she is calling this year’s pageant another overwhelming success.
“We have fewer contestants this year due to the pandemic, but our community support has been overwhelming,” Sledd said.
“We have had a higher level of sponsorship than any of the other seven years that we’ve done this. I think that is a testament to the credibility of our program, and the fact that people appreciate the community service worker that these young men and women do.
Protest
Outside of the Cove Civic Center, Sandie Johnson, who was crowned Ms. Five Hills on May 30, 2020, held a peaceful protest with a sign that read “Discrimination/racism can’t be ignored. Black queens matter.”
Johnson says she has been treated unfairly, including being barred from participating in this year’s pageant to crown her successor.
Also, she said she has been subject to treatment and comments she considers racist in nature.
Questions to Sledd were not immediately answered.
Johnson met with City Manager Ryan Haverlah on Friday.
He asked for a written statement and documentation from Johnson regarding the decision to not allow her to participate and from the vice chair of the board of the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Program.
Haverlah said a review of the situation would take time, and also told her that in reviewing what was provided to him, he did not find evidence of racial inequity.
