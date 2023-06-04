Vendors and shoppers alike made their way to the Harker Heights Events Center this weekend for the area wide garage sale.
Dozens of tables, booths and tents were set up inside the venue as well as outside in the parking lot.
There were food vendors, games and bounce houses for the kids and plenty of beautiful merchandise on sale for smart shoppers. DJ Mocheese was on hand to play music to shop by.
Carolyn Brown, who coordinated the event, said she was pleased by the turnout.
“The weather may have put some people off, but we had great crowds here for this year’s event,” Brown said.
Several of the vendors are self-proclaimed entrepreneurs trying out their wares for the first time at this venue.
Maxie Rutledge of Killeen started “Backyard Bounty” in her own backyard.
“This is my first time at an event like this,” Rutledge said. “And, I just love sharing plants and gardening and meeting new people.”
A former teacher, Rutledge retired from teaching recently and has always loved to garden. As her garden grew, she transferred some to pots and brought them to sell.
Her booth was adorned with containers of beautiful annuals. She also brought some potted herbs and vegetables for anyone who wanted to start their own garden.
“I never had enough time to garden like I really wanted to while I was teaching,” Rutledge said. “I really enjoy sharing my love of gardening with others.”
LeKeitha Canady of Killeen also started her business at home. With three children in school, she has always loved baking and tested her recipes out on family. She started baking when everything was closed down during the COVID pandemic.
Canady named her business for her 4-year-old daughter. Feri’s Berries is something she hopes will continue on as her little one gets older. Canady brought strawberry and lemon cookies, peach cobbler, brownies and a variety of other beautiful baked goods.
She introduced her sweet treats at the Killeen Food Truck Park and now caters and makes custom orders.
“Everyone seems to love the banana pudding,” she said. “I seem to sell out just about every time.”
In addition to baking, Canady is a licensed cosmotologist and runs a successful travel business.
“Baking just makes sense when you have active kids to keep up with,” she said.
Buyers who were looking for some festive home decor items stopped to chat with Manny and Anna Vazquez of Killeen. Their booth, featured handmade items with decorative touches.
“I make the wooden items in my shop, out in back of the house,” Manny Vazquez said. “She adds all the pretty stuff.”
There were birdhouses, welcome signs and their signature tool boxes.
“He used to just make and sell the little tool boxes plain,” Anna Vazquez said. “But, I painted a few and spruced them up with some designs.”
The couple have been doing this type of creative work for many years. Manny used to work out of his garage in California, but when the couple moved here, they found a home with a shop out back.
Anna was a hairdresser for 50 years and when they came to Killeen, she decided to use her creative skills to make pieces for the home.
Shoppers could be seen with bags containing recent purchases. Kids got to enjoy the many bounce houses set up in various locations as families took advantage of the tables set up inside the Center to enjoy a bite to eat.
Connor and Julies Marckam and their two kids Art, 5, and Melissa, 10, were enjoying soft drinks as they listened to music.
“We enjoyed the sale,” Connor Marckam said. “Probably spent too much, but we enjoyed it.”
