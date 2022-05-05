The Bell County Expo Center in Belton is about to echo with the sound of “Pomp and Circumstance,” the traditional graduation march. Many of the area’s high schools and colleges/universities are utilizing the Expo Center for their commencement ceremonies.
Graduation is a time to celebrate the completion of a diploma or degree of higher education. Some graduates will further their education at universities, others will join the military, some will go to trade school and some will begin their careers.
The date, time and location of area schools are:
Killeen ISD
Early College High School — 7 p.m., May 25, Bell County Expo Center
Shoemaker High School — 9 a.m., May 27, Bell County Expo Center
Killeen High School — 2 p.m., May 27, Bell County Expo Center
Ellison High School — 2 p.m., May 28, Bell County Expo Center
Harker Heights High School — 7 p.m., May 28, Bell County Expo Center
Copperas Cove ISD
Crossroads High School — 6 p.m., May 20, Lea Ledger Auditorium, Copperas Cove High School
Copperas Cove High School — 7:30 p.m., May 27, Bell County Expo Center
Universities/Colleges
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor — 7:30 p.m., May 7, Crusader Stadium
Central Texas College — 6:30 p.m., May 13, Bell County Expo Center
Texas A&M University-Central Texas — 7 p.m., May 14, Bell County Expo Center. ROTC commissioning: 11 a.m., May 13, Killeen Arts and Activities Center
