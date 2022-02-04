H-E-B grocery stores from Copperas Cove to Harker Heights will be closing early Friday night and opening later Saturday morning following days of dangerous winter weather conditions.
According to a H-E-B news release Friday afternoon, the following stores will close early this evening at 7 p.m.
- H-E-B Plus! - 2990 U.S. Highway 190 in Copperas Cove
- H-E-B - 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen
- H-E-B Plus! - 2511 Trimmier Road in Killeen
- H-E-B - 601 Indian Trail in Harker Heights
The same stores will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.