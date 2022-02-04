H-E-B Stan Schlueter AM.jpg

H-E-B, 1101 Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, was open Thursday morning as customers gather last-minute essentials to get through Winter Storm Landon.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

H-E-B grocery stores from Copperas Cove to Harker Heights will be closing early Friday night and opening later Saturday morning following days of dangerous winter weather conditions. 

According to a H-E-B news release Friday afternoon, the following stores will close early this evening at 7 p.m. 

  • H-E-B Plus! - 2990 U.S. Highway 190 in Copperas Cove
  • H-E-B - 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen
  • H-E-B Plus! - 2511 Trimmier Road in Killeen
  • H-E-B - 601 Indian Trail in Harker Heights

The same stores will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the release.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.