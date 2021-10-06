COPPERAS COVE — Around two dozen homeschool students and their parents learned about pecans Wednesday afternoon at Copperas Cove’s South Park.
It was one of a weekly nature study hosted by Jennifer Morello of the Christian Homeschool Educators' Support System, also known as CHESS.
“Really, for me, it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do with my kids, and it keeps me wanting to do it when all the other kids come out,” Morello said.
Open to all homeschool students, not just those in CHESS, the weekly nature studies normally draw a crowd of about 40 to 50 students, Morello explained.
During her brief class, Morello gave facts about pecans.
“I mean, I didn’t know that pecans were a fruit,” said Stephen Clark, a 16-year-old homeschool student from Copperas Cove.
Stephen and his 13-year-old sister, Lilyanna, have been homeschooled for their entire lives.
