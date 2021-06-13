Area legislators are back at their normal places of business, serving their communities in different capacities after the 87th Texas Legislative Session ended on May 31.
Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, a veterinarian, is back at his Killeen Veterinary Clinic on Pershing Drive in Killeen.
Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, is a branch manager and financial advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors in Temple.
Both area legislators offered their thoughts on how the regular session went and highlighted some of the bills they authored, or coauthored, that made it to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott.
Buckley championed a bill that would make it easier for military spouses or veterans to obtain professional licenses in Texas and a bill that would increase high-speed internet access for rural parts of the state.
House Bill 139, which Abbott signed May 18, expedites the process for a military spouse or veteran to obtain professional licensing to work in the state of Texas — including health care professionals and teachers — for those who have equivalent licenses from other states.
Among the provisions of the law, which goes into effect Sept. 1, state licensing agencies would be authorized to adopt rules to establish alternate methods to obtain the license, including receiving appropriate credit for training, education and clinical and professional experience, the bill analysis said.
“If you were doing electrical work in the military, you are able to use that credit towards your hours to obtain your certain licensing for being an electrician or various other trades and professions,” Buckley said Friday in his veterinary office.
The law also allows for the permanent change of station (PCS) order for the service member to whom the spouse is married to be used as proof of residency in the state of Texas when he/she goes to the state licensing agencies.
“What we don’t want to happen with our military spouses and veterans is to have this lag time,” Buckley said.
Buckley also sponsored Senate Bill 632 that was signed by Abbott on April 30. It went into effect immediately.
Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, authored the bill that related to high-speed internet access.
Buckley had authored an identical House Bill 1715 during that session that did not make it as far as Senate Bill 632.
The new law allows the Lower Colorado River Authority to help connect rural Texans to broadband services. It authorizes river authority to build broadband infrastructure and facilitate broadband connectivity on its electrical system, according to the analysis of the bill.
The river authority will be able to re-purpose its fiber optic transmission lines to provide broadband services to areas that contracted service providers cannot connect.
“Our estimation is that if that system were fully built out, that we would end up with two million Texans that would have access to high-speed internet with adequate bandwidth that they currently don’t receive,” Buckley said.
The law prohibits river authority from providing broadband services to a retail customer.
Buckley said SB 632 was the first bill signed into law by Abbott.
Property tax reform
Shine championed property tax reform and the heartbeat bill and the Human Life Protection Act of 2021 (House Bill 1280), as some big accomplishments of the regular session.
“I had made it a point to the last three sessions of the legislature to focus and concentrate on the property tax statutes for the state and was very successful this session in having some bills passed in that regard,” Shine said in a phone interview Thursday.
One of the bills he highlighted as one of the most important was House Bill 988.
“This is what I call a remedy bill — or a procedural bill,” Shine said. “It is to improve and enhance the efficiency and the accessibility of the property tax system.”
The bill, which is awaiting Abbott’s signature, would give taxpayers a “uniform” process. It requires the Appraisal Review Board to adopt the Texas Comptroller’s approved procedural rules.
It also makes other procedural changes, including access to binding arbitration for tax authority procedural violations, guaranteeing an informal settlement discussion prior to protest hearings, requiring notice of a protest for changes in account numbers and allows taxpayers to request a senior-member Appraisal Review Board hearing and creates a complaint process to the appraisal district board and the Appraisal Review Board regarding procedural violations, Shine explained.
“That is a major piece of property tax legislation,” Shine said.
Also during the session, Shine cosponsored Senate Bill 8, also known as the heartbeat bill.
District 59’s Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, whose district includes Coryell County, authored a similar bill in the House, but it did not make it as far as SB 8.
The law, which Abbott signed on May 19, and is effective Sept. 1, bans abortions in the state of Texas after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
The law provides exceptions, such as if the mother’s or the child’s life are in danger.
The Human Life Protection Act bans all abortions in Texas “if, and when,” Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Shine said.
Special Sessions?
At least one special session will be forthcoming in the late summer or early fall — redistricting.
With the 2020 Census data soon making its way down from the federal level, state district lines will be re-drawn to sufficiently account for the growth in the state’s population over the last 10 years.
At the federal level, Texas will gain two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives — the only state to do so. Five other states are gaining one seat, and seven are losing one seat. The rest are staying the same.
The federal government has until Aug. 16 to deliver the data to state leaders to begin redistricting.
Shine said that based on preliminary numbers he has seen, he does not anticipate District 55 changing by much. Currently, District 55 includes parts of northern Killeen and the eastern part of Bell County, including Temple, Belton and east of Interstate 35.
“The district has grown proportionately,” Shine said. “So I really think House District 55 should remain intact, as it stands right now.”
Buckley, on the other hand, will take more of a “wait and see” approach to District 54.
“Anything you do shy of that, you’re making a gigantic guess,” Buckley said. “I mean, we can estimate where we think, but it’s more to that.”
As of now, District 54 includes much of the western part of Bell County, including Salado, Nolanville, Harker Heights and most of Killeen as well as all of Lampasas County, which includes a small sliver of Copperas Cove.
Abbott has hinted at another special session to address pieces of legislation he wanted to see get through the two chambers, but he has not stated when it would take place or how many items it would involve.
Shine speculated that a special session could include items such as some of the energy grid reform, some “education issues,” bail reform and election integrity.
He said that Abbott has threatened a line-item veto of specific items of the legislative budget if the issues do not get resolved.
“Now, he has a choice in that process,” Shine said. “He can go ahead and line-item veto the entire legislative budget for the biennium. Or he can selectively line-item veto just the second year of the biennium to allow things to continue to function even after the first of September. That would then allow the staffs to continue to be paid.”
Shine said it is possible that the items could be put into the special session that would resolve the redistricting.
“But that would be a pretty heavy lift, in my opinion, because redistricting is going to be a very contentious process, and it’s going to consume an enormous amount of time and effort among members,” he said.
Shine went on to conclude that it’s too early to know what Abbott’s intentions are.
New Senator
Buckley spoke to the upcoming departure of Buckingham, who announced on Monday that she would run for the state’s land commissioner position.
Being the elected official for Texas Senate District 24, which includes all of Bell County, Buckingham was a strong ally in Buckley’s attempts to expand eligibility to Harker Heights and Nolanville for the state’s reimbursement program for municipalities disproportionately affected by the 100% disabled veterans tax exemption.
“My role — to whoever is the new senator — will be to make sure that I do my job in helping that person understand the importance of the reimbursement program and its modification and expansion and understand that, should they have the honor of representing the folks of this area, that it is a huge issue,” Buckley said. “Dr. Buckingham understands the issue and worked very hard to do what she could to move the ball down the field and help us in the Senate.”
All of that hinges on Buckley being reelected, which he said he is leaning toward a run for a third term. He has yet to make an official announcement.
The filing period for the March 2022 primary opens on Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.