A shooting incident from Wednesday has one man charged with aggravated assault, but police have said they found no shell casings.
Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Harker Heights police received a call for assistance in the 200 block of North Mary Jo Drive.
The caller was a friend of a woman who police said was shot in the buttocks, an arrest affidavit said.
The woman who was shot said she was having an argument with her roommate, identified as 21-year-old Demel Keith Curry, about money. She gathered her things and confronted him about wearing her hat, the affidavit said.
Curry punched her after she knocked the hat off his head, the woman told police.
She said Curry pushed her and took a gun from her pants and shot her as she left. More shots were fired after fleeing, the friend told police.
After being treated at a local hospital, the woman was transported by helicopter to another hospital, the affidavit said.
Police spoke to Curry and others at the residence.
Curry admitted to pushing the woman after she knocked the hat off his head, but he said she shot at him and missed. Curry said he shot back at the woman, the affidavit said.
Police said there were two guns at the residence, but neither had a magazine and no shell casings were found inside the residence.
A neighbor showed police a video of the woman arriving and several shots fired outside, but police found no shell casings outside, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Curry Friday on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He set the bond at $100,000.
