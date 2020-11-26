Thanksgiving has come, and while things look a little different than in the past, some Killeen area organizations have continued the tradition of providing a holiday meal to fellow residents.
One of those organizations to do a meal was Jesus, Hope & Love Mission in downtown Killeen.
Normally the host of a sit-down meal, the church prioritized safety in the time of a pandemic when it made the decision to deliver meals this year.
Pastor Steve Chae said he did not want to send the wrong message by having a large number of volunteers and residents to partake in a meal.
The meal that Jesus, Hope & Love hosts drew a crowd of around 1,800 people last year, Chae said. This year, the 10th consecutive year, the church was delivering around 300.
Some of the meals delivered went to first responders.
Chae said the outreach is still important for the church.
“This is a time we can share Christ’s love,” Chae said as volunteers packed to-go trays full of food.
Chae said Thanksgiving is about thanking God for what he has given him and giving it back to the community.
Each tray had one of four scripture verses attached to the top of the box.
“Our whole mission is not just feeding the people,” Chae said. “We’re just trying to give them hope through this mission.”
The Central Texas Herencia Foundation also hosted a free meal in a curbside pick-up format at the People’s Choice Worship Center in downtown Killeen.
Minerva Cotton, who is the vice chair of the foundation, said this is the third time overall the foundation has hosted a Thanksgiving meal.
She said the foundation hopes to make it an annual event.
Cotton referred to the downtown area as one of the neediest parts of Killeen.
“(We’re) just providing a meal to those that may not have a meal to eat today,” Cotton said.
Along with providing the meals for people to pick up, members of the foundation and Phi Beta Sigma fraternity took some meals to deliver into the community.
The organizations were targeting areas of Killeen where homeless people congregate.
Cotton said she enjoys giving back to the community.
“I like to volunteer,” she said. “I obviously have my regular job, but I do like to volunteer and give back to the community. I was raised here, so I like to give back to where I was raised.”
In Harker Heights, VFW Post 3892 hosted a to-go Thanksgiving meal at Vern Park on Ann Boulevard.
The food was prepared at the post headquarters and then the meals were put together inside the Toka Island Grill food truck.
Warren Close, junior vice commander of the post, said the meal is normally inside the VFW, but the pandemic was the driving factor in moving it to the park.
“A lot of people are staying to themselves with the social distancing, so they’re not coming out as much,” Close said. “So we want to take what we do to them.”
Close said community involvement is an important part of what the VFW does.
“It is always great for us to come together as humans,” Close said. “... we can’t lose the human touch.”
