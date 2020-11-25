Thanksgiving Day has nearly arrived, and some organizations and restaurants are offering free meals to the community on Thursday.
The following may not be an exhaustive list of all free meals open to the public, but it includes:
VFW Post 8577 of Copperas Cove is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal with turkey, ham and all the fixings at its post, 1506 Veterans Ave. The meal begins at noon and goes until the food is gone. The post has enough food for around 100 to 150 people.
VFW Post 3892 of Harker Heights is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal at Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd. in Harker Heights. The meal begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. or until the food is gone.
Ari’s Italian Restaurant in Harker Heights is hosting a curbside pick-up Thanksgiving meal at its location, 2330 Verna Lee Blvd., Suite 110, Harker Heights. The meal begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Delivery is also available. Ari’s can be reached at 254-393-0214.
The Central Texas Herencia Foundation is hosting the Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Thanksgiving meal at People’s Choice Worship Center, 1104 N. Fourth St., Killeen. The meal begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.