Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated reported at 2:31 a.m. Sunday in the area of Bunny Trail and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Emergency medical detention reported at 12:46 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Avenue.
Arrest for assault, family violence reported at 3:06 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South First Street
Accident, duty on striking unattended vehicle reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Accident reported at 5;47 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Ash Street.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information, credit card abuse, burglary of vehicle reported at 5:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
Theft of service reported at 6:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
Arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, evading arrest/detention, agency assist and possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
Assault, family violence, assault by threat reported at 8:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South 23rd Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Arrest for possession of marijuana reported at 2:09 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member reported at 5;44 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Mugho Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury of a family member reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Tuscan Road.
Runaway reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Ocelot Trail.
Arrest for theft reported at 4:53 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Arrest for assault of a pregnant person reported at 7:17 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Robin Lane.
Assault reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Mary Jo Drive.
LAMPASAS
Disorderly conduct reported at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Noise disturbance reported at 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South key Avenue.
Reckless driver reported at 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10:02 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Reckless driver reported at 1;45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass reported at 3;12 p.m. in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 6:06 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Sixth Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 10;16 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
