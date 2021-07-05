Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Deadly conduct misdemeanor was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:03 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:03 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Shoplifting was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Twin Creek Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 2:13 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Hitchrock Drive.
- Felony theft was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Shoplifting was reported at 4:37 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Shoplifting was reported at 4:59 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Daybreak Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 5:47 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- Deadly conduct misdemeanor was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Molly Dyer Drive.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 8:04 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Adrian Barnes Drive and East Elms Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Sladecek Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southside Drive.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department does not release a blotter on the weekend or a holiday.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not release a blotter on the weekend or a holiday.
Lampasas
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:32 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Sixth Street and Howe Street.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Hackberry Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 7:18 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Coffee Circle.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Theft was reported at 8:11 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Hackberry Street.
- Fourteen calls for fireworks were reported between 8:38 p.m. and 10:47 p.m. Sunday in various locations throughout the city.
