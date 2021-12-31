Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Theft was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 Block of Root Avenue.
Unlawful carry of weapon was reported at 4:21 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 Block of Terrace Drive.
An arrest for another agency was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 Block of Trimmier Road.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did provide police reports on Friday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Friday.
Lampasas
Burglary of a motor vehicle reported at 3:47 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Found property reported at 3:47 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious person reported at 3:32 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity at 6:13 p.m. Thursday reported in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Traffic control reported at 9:02 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
