Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Theft reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 Block of 10th Street.
Aggravated assault reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 Block of Root Avenue.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights police did not provide area police reports Thursday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove police did not provide area police reports Thursday.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday reported in the 200 Block of South Main Street.
Assailant was arrested on charge of debit card abuse at 10:20 a.m. in the 1200 Block of Barnes Street.
Fraud reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud reported at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue G.
Suspicious person reported at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
Theft reported at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
Suspicious person reported at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious person reported at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
List compiled by Taylor Cooper
