Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Killeen did not provide police reports Friday.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports Friday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports Friday.
Lampasas
Reckless driver reported at 11:11 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Domestic disturbance reported at 11:54 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 3:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Runaway reported at 5:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Willis Street.
Reckless driver reported at 7:43 p.m. Thursday in the 9800 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 11:34 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
