Area police reports as indicate:
Killeen
There was no police reports provided by Killeen police on Tuesday.
Harker Heights
Driving with a suspended license was reported at 9:26 a.m. Monday on the 200 Block of Heights Drive.
Found property was reported at 12:48 p.m. Monday on the 600 Block of Indian Trail Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assailant was arrested on charge for rubbish, weeds, and allowing vehicle parts on property at 1:55 a.m. Monday in the 700 Block of South Main Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:07 a.m. Monday on the 500 Block North 1st Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:41 a.m. Monday on the 300 Block of East A Avenue E.
Theft of vehicle was reported at 12:14 p.m. Monday on the 2000 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of theft, prior convictions, and failure to identify fugitive from justice at 2:48 p.m. Monday on the 2700 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 2:48 p.m. Monday on the 3100 Block of Wigeon Way.
Manufacture and delivering of controlled substance was reported at 3:03 p.m. Monday on the 300 Block of East Avenue E.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:27 p.m. Monday on the 1100 Block of South 11th Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 9:21 p.m. Monday on the 100 Block of East Halstead Avenue.
Fleet accident was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday on the 2700 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Disturbance reported at 10:39 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
Reckless driver at 5:14 p.m. Monday reported on South US Highway 281.
Disturbance reported at 6:58 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 11:35 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Disturbance reported at 11:44 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Cloud Street.
