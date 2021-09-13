Area police reports as indicated:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:23 a.m. in the 200 block of Marston Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:27 a.m. in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
An arrest was made at 12:43 a.m. in the 900 block of Industrial Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 8:27 a.m. in the 3100 Janell Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:21 a.m. in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Violation of a protection order was reported at 11:54 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:16 p.m. at the intersection of Walker Place Boulevard And West Business Highway 190.
Assault reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 700 block of Casa Circle.
An accident was reported at 2:54 in the 2300 block of South FM 116.
An arrest was made at 6:11 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Violation of a protection order was reported at 7:03 p.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:13 p.m. in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Assault reported at 9:44 p.m. in the 700 block of Casa Circle.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:28 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:28 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Harassment was reported at 12:09 a.m. in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
Assault reported at 10:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Shots Fired Reported at 12:40 p.m. in the 200 block of West Ave B.
Suspicious Vehicle reported at 2:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 6:04 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made was arrested at 6:17 p.m. in the 500 block of North Summer Street for Assault Causing Bodily Injury.
Suspicious Activity reported at 7:29 p.m. in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle reported at 8:54 p.m. in the 600 block of South Ridge Street.
Suspicious Person reported at 10:52 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled By Madeline Oden
