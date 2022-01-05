Killeen
Interference with emergency vehicle was reported at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Cypress Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Driver under the influence was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Harker Heights
Forgery was reported at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Miller’s Crossing.
Stolen vehicle was at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
72-hour parking was reported at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Kate Street.
Theft was reported at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Copperas Cove Terrace.
Unattended death was reported at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Leonhard Street.
Theft was reported at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
Assault causing bodily harm was reported at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Bermuda Street.
Assailant was arrested on charge of having a warrant of criminal tresspassing at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Lois Circle.
Theft of mail was reported at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Elke Circle.
Accident was reported at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Veterans Avenue and Georgetown Road.
Assailant was arrested on charge of failure to appear marijuana possession at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
Accident was reported at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of RGIII Boulevard.
Harassment was reported at 11:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
Lampasas
Assailant was arrested on charge of failure to appear-burglary of vehicle at 11:10 a.m in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Suspicious person reported at 1:36 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Missing person reported at 3:47 p.m. in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious person reported at 3:50 p.m. on Samac Lane.
Theft reported at 3:59 p.m. in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 5:54 p.m. in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
Disturbance reported at 6:39 p.m. in the 500 block of College Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 6:40 p.m. in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
Disturbance reported at 7:34 p.m. in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
