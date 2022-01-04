Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
An aggravated assault was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 600 Block of Sutton Drive.
Harker Heights
Burglary of multiple vehicles was reported at 6:12 a.m. Monday in the 100 Block of West Arlo Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 200 Block of North Mary Jo Drive.
Burglary of multiple vehicles was reported at 12:24 p.m. Monday in the 800 Block of South Ann Boulevard.
Someone discharging firearms within city limits was reported at 11:34 p.m. Monday in the 1100 Block of Indian Trail Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assailant was arrested on charge of striking an unattended vehicle at 7:16 a.m. Monday in the 300 Block of East Avenue E.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:27 a.m. Monday in the 2400 Block of East Business Highway.
Unlawful possession of firearm was reported at 9:52 a.m. Monday in the 2800 Block of Ogletree Pass.
Assailant was arrested on the charge of credit card abuse at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 2800 Block of Ogletree Pass. The assailant also had warrants on charges of burglary of vehicle, criminal trespassing, and the theft of a vehicle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:52 a.m. Monday in the 1800 Block of North Main Street.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday in the 2000 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant was arrested on charge of abuse to non-livestock animals at 12:32 p.m. Monday in the 300 Block of East Avenue E.
Accident was reported at 1:34 p.m. Monday in the 2000 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Assailant was arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated at 2:39 p.m. Monday in the 2000 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the 1000 Block of Lutheran Church Road.
Criminal mischief in the range of $2,500-$30,000 was reported at 3:16 p.m. Monday in the 2400 Block of South FM 116.
Accident was reported at 4:27 p.m. Monday in the 2700 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported at 7:06 p.m. Monday in the 3000 Block of Lois Circle.
Injury to a child was reported at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 1200 Block of South 3rd Street.
Assailant was arrested on charge of inhaling or ingesting volatile chemicals at 8:07 p.m. Monday in the 3000 Block of Lois Circle.
Lampasas
Disturbance reported at 12:47 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
Minor accident reported at 9:23 a.m. Monday in the 1600 Block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Minor accident reported at 1:02 p.m. Monday in the 1700 Block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Domestic Disturbance reported at 2:08 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East 4th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.