Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
The Killeen Police Department blotter was not available online as of Friday evening.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A warrant arrest was made at 3:53 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Ann Boulevard.
A runaway report was made at 8:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 Chiricahua Trace.
COPPERAS COVE
A juvenile was detained and released to parent at 12:14 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 6:58 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North First Street and Lutheran Church Road.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 9:36 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 9:57 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:54 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 12:59 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 1901.
A theft was reported at 1:43 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Terrace Drive.
A theft was reported at 2:39 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
A fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 3:26 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Robertson Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made at 4:26 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Primrose Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:43 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
An accident was reported at 5:46 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 2657 and West Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:02 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:13 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
An assist with another agency was reported at 10:22 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
An arrest was made at 11:23 p.m. Thursday for possession of marijuana in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:20 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Liveoak Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:58 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Hwy 281.
An accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Western Street.
