Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at 12:51 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Diamond Circle.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:56 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Campus Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
- Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 7:44 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
- Criminal mischief, Class C, was reported at noon Monday in the 2800 block of Daytona Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:20 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North College Street.
- Harassment by obscene communication was reported at 1:02 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
- No liability insurance was reported at 3:48 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported at 4:54 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 6:13 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Forged prescription was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of East Elms Road.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8:25 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 8:55 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 9:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Foster Lane and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Addie Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Bream Circle.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:44 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Casa Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 3:12 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 11:36 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Plains Street.
- Safe keeping was reported at 12:25 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Fourth Street and East Avenue D.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:56 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made for suspicion of possession of marijuana at 1:32 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An animal at large was reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Ash Street.
- Theft was reported at 2:58 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Settlement Road.
Harker Heights
- Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Dry Ridge Road.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:21 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Arlo Road.
- One person was cited on suspicion of theft at 4:23 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- One person was cited on suspicion of theft at 4:28 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:52 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
- A warrant arrest was made at 5:07 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- An arrest was made on suspicion of theft at 7:01 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Theft of a firearm was reported at 7:40 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Found property was reported at 11:38 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Rattlesnake Drive.
- Theft was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An arrest was made on suspicion of public intoxication at 2:43 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Amy Lane.
- An arrest was made at 8:45 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of multiple offenses in the 100 block of East Iowa Drive.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
- Theft was reported at 3:56 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
- Fraud was reported at 12:28 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 1:46 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 6:37 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- A noise disturbance was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
