Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
City warrant for another agency was reported at 1217 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was reported at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Hallmark Avenue and South Second Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 230 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Evergreen Avenue.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1035 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Boyd Avenue.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 254 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schleuter Loop.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 311 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Florence Road and Turtle Creek Drive.
An assault was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Elms Road and Garner Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday in the area of County Road and Zephyr Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Alta Mira Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault of a family member, aggravated assault was reported at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Old.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 8:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Bayer Hollow Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Harriet Tubman Avenue.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 1158 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bundrant Drive and Tucker Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue D.
An arrest for theft of vehicle, evading arrest, burglary habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 1214 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Sherry Lane.
A computer security breach was reported at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Yaupon Road.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Clara Drive.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information number items less than 5 was reported at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An animal bite was reported at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Gail Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Police blotter information was not available from the Harker Heights Police Department at press time.
LAMPASAS
An assault by threat was reported at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A theft was reported at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Dawns Peak.
An accident was reported at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
A theft was reported at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Fraud was reported at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Nix Road and Kathie Lane.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
