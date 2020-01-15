Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 600 block of Dimple Street.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief, Class C, was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Brewster Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Root Avenue and East Avenue B.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Palmtree Lane.
- Suspected stolen property was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Leo Lane.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Leisha Drive.
- Failure to signal turn was reported at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Bridgewood Drive.
- Failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Bonner Drive and Old Farm to Market 440.
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Branch Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft was reported at 7:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Live Oak Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Mary Street.
- Theft was reported at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Bond Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Randa Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Fifth Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- Assisting another agency was reported at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
- An accident was reported at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Highway Avenue and South 23rd Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South 11th Street.
- An arrest was made at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of interfering with duties of a peace officer in the 1200 block of South 11th Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of unlawful carrying of weapons in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
- A warrant arrest was made at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Two arrests were made at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of attempted burglary of a habitation in the 200 block of West Robin Lane.
- An arrest was made at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of attempted burglary of a habitation in the 200 block of West Robin Lane.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Bee Line Lane.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Hackberry Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 4:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Ridge Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
- A disturbance was reported at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
