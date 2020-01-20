After spending the morning marching through the streets of downtown Killeen, area residents made their way to Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road, for the annual MLK Day program.
Hundreds of people filled the church late Monday morning as speakers and performers paid their respects to Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.
"As we sit here today and remember the life and the legacy of Dr. King, we understand that one of our most urgent tasks is to serve our community," state Rep. Brad Buckley said. "The most important thing we can reflect on is that it absolutely has to be viewed as our community. We need to not only care about all communities across Texas but we need to connect with all communities across Texas."
The guest speaker for the event was George R. Harrison, pastor of the First Baptist Church NBC in Waco. Harrison began his speech with interesting information about the life of Martin Luther King Jr., such as the fact that he actually survived an early attempt on his life in 1958. During a stop on his book tour, King was approached by a woman named Izola Curry, who stabbed him in the chest with a letter opener. It took doctors three hours to remove the blade because it was resting against King's aorta.
Harrison closed his speech with a recitation of one of King's most famous quotes: "Free at last, free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last."
Go to the KDH Facebook page for videos of the march and program: https://www.facebook.com/kdhnews
