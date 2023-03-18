HARKER HEIGHTS — Area residents helped some folks in Harker Heights unload some excess knick knacks Saturday during the city’s community-wide garage sale.
“It’s been pretty steady,” said Rob Smith, a resident on Bella Vista Loop. “We’ve moved a lot of stuff — quite a bit.”
Rob and his wife, Carla, featured clothes and other items they have accumulated over the years.
“We emptied out our storage unit,” Rob Smith said. “So this is pretty much what was in storage. Now, we don’t have to have a storage unit.”
Keith Evans, the next-door neighbor of the Smiths, said his sale resulted in a lot of transactions.
“A lot of it’s been small,” Evans said, adding that as the day went on, the price kept coming down. “It’s just stuff that we don’t use because our grandchildren have grown a little bit and things of that nature. It’s just things that people don’t use and other people are just now needing.”
The city of Harker Heights hosts the community-wide garage sale during the spring and fall.
