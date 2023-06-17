Several individuals and civic groups participated in an annual parade in downtown Killeen on Saturday, to celebrate Juneteenth, the day (June 19, 1865) when Texas slaves learned of their freedom.
Near the front of the parade, this year’s Miss Juneteenth, Britney Gardner, waved to those who lined Avenue D.
“Juneteenth has always been an event or mark in history that has been significant, but not a lot of people knew about it until we started to spread awareness of (it),” Gardner said before the parade commenced. “Therefore, everyone knowing the exact day that our ancestors enslaved that were actually free on paper, it’s a need-to-know basis so I think it still means a lot and we still have more to do to get the awareness out.”
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 and has been recognized by some states — including Texas — as a holiday for all state government workers.
Some cities, such as Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights, also recognize the day as a city holiday. Bell County also recognized it with a proclamation last week.
Anita Corbin, president of the Killeen Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., said participation in the parade is important.
“Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1913, and they were women who started with the women’s suffrage movement,” she said. “So our number one priority is social action in the African-American community. And with this being such a staple and a big event now — and the world is knowing about Juneteenth worldwide — it is what we need to continue to support and stand on.”
The Killeen Chapter NAACP hosted the parade, which was followed up by the fourth annual Juneteenth Festival, hosted by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.
