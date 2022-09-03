Decked out in football apparel, such as team shirts, jerseys and caps, a couple hundred people took to the streets of downtown Killeen Saturday evening to celebrate in a citywide tailgating event.
The City of Killeen hosted the Touchdown in Downtown Killeen on East Avenue D where many events have taken place this year.
Kids and adults alike tried their hand at tossing a football through openings of inflatable receivers or tried to kick a ball through inflatable uprights.
Spenser Manigault held the football for his son Isaiah to kick. After connecting with the ball, Isaiah stood and watched it as it sailed through the uprights.
The touchdown event was free to the public and also included food trucks, live entertainment, a super fan contest, kids activities and more
