Touchdown

Isaiah Manigault, left, kicks a ball toward the uprights as his dad, Spenser, watches as the ball flies. Manigault's kick split the uprights during the Touchdown in Downtown Killeen event Saturday evening.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Decked out in football apparel, such as team shirts, jerseys and caps, a couple hundred people took to the streets of downtown Killeen Saturday evening to celebrate in a citywide tailgating event.

The City of Killeen hosted the Touchdown in Downtown Killeen on East Avenue D where many events have taken place this year.

