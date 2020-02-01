The main ballroom of the Killeen Civic & Conference Center was full of color Saturday as around 30 vendors set up shop to showcase African American arts and history.
Saturday’s showcase was the fourth annual, an event that organizer Rodney Duckett said is important to the city of Killeen.
“It’s a very diverse city,” Duckett said, admitting that despite that, some cultural fingerprints are lost.
Duckett said the event is typically held in the first week of February to help initiate Black History Month.
“African American history is more of an African American experience,” he said.
Hundreds of area residents walked around the ballroom as vendors showcased a variety of products and services. Some were local, self-published authors, some sold health care and cosmetic supplies. Others sold traditional African clothing from countries such as Ghana.
Chairs were set up in the middle with a stage ready for the stage play called “Four Women” which is being performed at 6 p.m. tonight.
On the stage, local groups performed dances, sang songs and offered advice.
Hearing the positive stories is what area resident Sherwin Jose likes the most. Jose attended the event with two children and his wife.
“Life stories are very important, because there’s some enrichment in it,” Jose said.
He said he liked to hear the positive stories, because in today’s society, there is so much negative news.
Jose said this was his second time coming to the showcase. He came back, “to watch it grow and watch people want to read.”
Multiple local authors were among the vendors, since Duckett said the theme was about literature and scholars.
In the side rooms of the conference center were seminars, such as one from award-winning illustrator and author Jerry Craft.
The Connecticut resident flew to Killeen to give a seminar about drawing. About 20 children attended his seminar.
Craft recently won three nationally acclaimed awards for his first traditionally published book “New Kid.” The book won the Newbery Award and the Kirkus Award, and Craft won the Coretta Scott King Award.
Craft said “New Kid” is the first graphic novel to ever win the Newbery Award.
His message to the kids during the seminar was to never give up and to have a positive image about themselves. He repeatedly told the kids that his only expectation was for them to put pencil to paper.
Craft showed them how to draw face structures, eyes, noses and ears.
“The goal today is just to finish,” he told the kids.
Other seminars from Saturday’s showcase were a genealogy program, how to do keepsakes for a shadow box and a writers workshop for those wishing to self-publish their books.
“The heart behind starting a black history program is to kind of teach younger generations that we stand on sacred grounds,” Duckett said.
Tickets for the stage play are $30 at the door.
