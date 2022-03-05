Rhythm and blues music pumped through speakers in downtown Killeen as people danced, laughed and sang to the music. Saturday’s lineup for the Motown Downtown event included around half a dozen local artists singing songs from The Temptations, Aretha Franklin and many others in between.
Fort Worth comedian Byron “Suga Daddy” Armstrong worked the crowd, often inciting spontaneous dance contests, one even involving a few bicycle police officers from the Killeen Police Department he referred to as his “horsemen.”
“I just keep trying to involve them in the show,” Armstrong said of his approach to work the crowd. “So when I started doing this a while back, everybody started liking me even more. So they liked me, I like them, we’re having a great time.”
Armstrong said the Motown show is about how the “good rhythm” got started with artists like Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye prior to the ‘70s when there were only black and white TVs.
Armstrong, who has been involved in comedy for several years, has done a show for the troops at Fort Hood, and Saturday’s show was the second time he has been to Killeen. Although he said he hopes it is more often.
“It’s just a beautiful collection of all these beautiful sounds coming out of these people’s bodies; it’s just art,” he said.
One of the couple hundred people who were enjoying the show was Killeen resident Darlene Golden.
“I like the fact that it brings the community together,” Golden said. “And also the music is universal; everyone’s getting into it ... I grew up with listening to Motown.”
Golden added later that the message from the artists who wrote and performed the songs transcends generations.
Not only did she say it brought back good memories, Golden also said it made her realize that today’s music, in her words, is inferior to Motown music.
About a block away from where the music and dancing happened, around a dozen vendors set up shop to sell goods and food.
The music and entertainment festival was organized by Killeen’s Downtown Events.
Some of the artists and groups that performed were Malaika Avi and Royce Montgomery. The headline act was expected to be Distinguished Soundz.
