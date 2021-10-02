Messiah’s Mansion, a traveling group based in Harrah, Oklahoma, has set up a replica of the temporary tabernacle as described in the books of Exodus and Leviticus in the Bible at the Killeen Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Part of the tour is a replica of the Ark of the Covenant.
The display, which will be up through next Sunday, is close to a one-to-one replica of what the tabernacle would’ve looked like, Jim Berglund, the church’s pastor, said Saturday.
“It’s built on an 18-inch cubit, which is what they count, so everything is to scale — all of the measurements that we have, all of the tents, everything is exactly to scale as best as we can,” Berglund said.
Berglund was in one of the tents, dressed as a high priest would have in the days when the tabernacle was set up in Israel.
“What it does is symbolize how sinners come into the presence of a holy God, and each of the steps of what Jesus would do to make that happen,” Berglund said.
He explained that the layers of the garments represent justification, sanctification and glorification.
One volunteer from the church said the tour was so popular on Saturday that more than 460 people had booked a tour slot for that day alone.
Two of those who did book a tour slot for Saturday were friends Jennifer Hunt and Melissa Robertson, who teach high school freshmen and sophomores who are going through seminary classes with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Austin.
They said the tour helps them gain an understanding of the tabernacle so they can teach their students about it when they cover the Old Testament beginning in January.
Robertson said it was insightful to see how connected all the rituals described in the Old Testament are.
“(From the) preparation to the actual daily ritual,” she said. “I mean, I didn’t know about that, so that was very helpful.”
Hunt said seeing the replica helps bring the stories of the Bible to life.
“It’s one thing to talk, and it’s another thing to see,” she said. “So we were taking tons of pictures, because we definitely will share and explain. You know, the more senses you use, the more it imprints. And seeing things — even replicas — is so poignant.”
Tours will be given through Oct. 10 at the church, 4700 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen.
Tour guides will lead guests through the living museum to the different sections of the tabernacle and teach about the spiritual significance of each area and its purpose.
Each tour is free to the public and times can be reserved at Killeenmessiahsmansion.com. Tours will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 5 and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.