HARKER HEIGHTS — Hundreds of people ignored Saturday’s heat to partake in the 15th annual Food, Wine and Brew Fest at the Harker Heights Community Park.
For some of the attendees, Saturday marked the first time they had attended the annual festival, and for them, it definitely will not be the last time.
“I’m military, so I just recently PCSed here, so this is my first time being at this event,” said Kokeity Green, a soldier who lives in Killeen. “But I will, for the next few years that I’m stationed here, will be partaking.”
Green drew attention at the festival with her way of carrying her purchases: a wagon.
“Prior to coming out here, I saw a lot of vendors that caught my eye, so I knew I was going to be making a lot of purchases,” she said. “So I was like, what’s the easiest way to get everything that I’m going to purchase from Point A to Point B? Instead of putting the baby in there, we decided to put wine and all the snacks in there.”
Also attending the annual festival for the first time were Killeen residents Stephanie Moses and Nicole Johnson.
“I like the variety of all the different people that are here, the food that’s here (and) the companies that are here from different cities,” Moses said. “There’s a lot of businesses here that I didn’t even know existed.”
Johnson said she was excited to sample different types of wine.
“What made me interested in coming, I’m not a wine drinker, but I wanted to increase my palate by tasting different wines,” she said. “I like the sweet (wines) — like extra sweet.”
Dozens of vendors lined the large open area of the Harker Heights Community Park selling their drinks, food, items and services.
The annual festival, which is sponsored by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, always takes place on the second Saturday of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.