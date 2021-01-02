HARKER HEIGHTS — After a few days of rainy weather, the skies cleared Saturday morning, offering a sun-splashed backdrop for which to take a hike or hit the trails with a mountain bike.
Several did just that at Dana Peak Park in Harker Heights.
Among those taking in what nature has to offer were six people taking part in one of the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s GO Heights programs, led by Activities Center Specialist Adam Trujillo.
“GO Heights (is) ‘Get Outdoors’,” Trujillo said. “... Just get people outdoors in a safe environment and get them new hobbies and meeting new friends.”
The group at the park took precautions by wearing masks, and Trujillo said that because of the pandemic, participation is limited to 10 per group.
Trujillo said the best way to find out more about the GO Heights events, area residents can like and follow the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation on Facebook. Information is also available in the Parks and Recreation of the city’s website at https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/parks.
“We do hikes ... but we’re introducing more kayaking this year, and we do all sorts of different classes,” Trujillo said. “In the past, we’ve done Dutch oven cooking, all sorts of outdoor sort of skills.”
Joining Trujillo on the hike Saturday were his daughter, Sarah, his girlfriend, Nicole Douglas and Michelle Pace and her daughters, Abigail and Olivia.
Abigail Pace said she went on four or five hikes with her family in 2020.
She said her favorite thing about going on hikes is “seeing the nature.”
Douglas, who moved to Harker Heights within the last year, said she has always enjoyed going on hikes. She said there are more opportunities for hiking in the Central Texas area than in the Fort Worth area where she moved from.
“It’s really nice, especially out here with Dana Peak — it’s gorgeous,” Douglas said.
