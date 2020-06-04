About a dozen residents released black balloons Thursday in Killeen after a shout of “black lives matter.”
The balloon release was inspired by the protests that have sprung up as a result of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, according to the event’s organizer Bretnee Pinder.
The release of the balloons at the Cefco on North W.S. Young Drive symbolized a releasing of emotions, Pinder said.
“It’s more of just like ... letting all your emotions out,” she said Thursday prior to the event. “Like, just feeling some kind of comfort.”
Healing of hurt emotions in regard to people being killed by police was the main motivation for the gathering, Pinder said.
“It’s all of us coming together for a comforting moment, so you all know that we’re all here for one another — support, love, care; all of it,” Pinder said.
On one of the cars in the parking lot was a picture that had silhouettes of three African Americans along with the words “Black Lives Matter,” “Black Children Matter,” “Black Futures Matter” and “I Can’t Breath.”
Next to the silhouettes was a list of around 30 African Americans who have been killed by police, including Floyd.
One of the people who came out in support, Bryan Brocks, said he heard about the balloon release on Instagram. He said he is trying to go to every single protest in the Killeen area.
“I really want to inform people that this isn’t just for black people; this is for everybody,” Brocks said. “We’re trying to stop it (police brutality) now, so it won’t get worse.”
Paulette Baker also came out to release a balloon.
“I feel it’s very necessary,” Baker said. “I feel a lot is getting to the people ... meaning that they are listening.”
Of the people who came out to release balloons, a few were white. Baker said it is a plus to see people of other races at protests to stand behind them.
“Some people have the love of God in their heart and they love everybody,” Baker said.
Brocks said seeing people of other races at the protests makes him happy.
“Sometimes, you may think, with the videos that everybody be sharing, you may think nobody’s on your team,” he said. “In reality, there’s a lot of people supporting us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.