HARKER HEIGHTS — Around a hundred area residents and soldiers honored the memory of fallen or deceased veterans Saturday morning at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights. Following the formal portion of the ceremony, many of the attendees took a lap around the walking path in the park.
Leading the group on the walk was retired Master Sgt. Robert L. Whitney, a Vietnam War veteran, dressed in his Vietnam War uniform and carrying an American flag.
“I believe in the United States,” Whitney said before the ceremony. “Them guys right there (gun salute honor guard) are all part of my Army ... I represent every veteran that ever put a pair of boots on or a pair of shoes for the United States. That’s who I represent.
“And that’s why I have no stripes, no nothing. Now, I’m wearing my Vietnam uniform because that’s my first combat duty.”
Whitney said he has worn his Vietnam-era uniform and carried the American flag in every parade he can for the past two decades or so.
Giving remarks at the ceremony, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith, a retired Marine officer and former naval aviator, spoke of the importance of remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
“We need to read history to fully understand the events — where they fought — for the ideals like freedom and liberty,” Smith said. “This is especially important today because (in) our nation, we are challenged by revisionists, an iconic class who seek to demean the significance of those who served with honor.”
Those who attended the ceremony included Maj. Guecheon Theobal and his neighbor Kory Jost.
Theobal is an active-duty officer serving at Fort Hood and Jost is a 17-year civilian working at Fort Hood as a pharmacist.
Theobal said that a service member giving his or her life is “really the biggest thing somebody can do.”
He said it is important to remember their sacrifice, such as a specialist in his unit when they were deployed to Kunar Province of Afghanistan.
Jost, who is not a veteran, said he was raised to honor those who came before.
“I like to go to services like this to show my respect and appreciation for veterans, and especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.
Singing the national anthem for the ceremony was Harker Heights High alum Tatiana Toribio.
“It’s just an honor that they asked me to come back and sing and just to remember the sacrifice that many men and women paid for our freedom here in the United States,” she said.
Memorial Day events
The Killeen Memorial Day ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 U.. Highway 195, Killeen.
Also on Monday at the veterans cemetery, from 3 to 4 p.m., local youth group MECATX will conduct the annual “Memorial Day Ceremony of Cascading Taps and Grave Side Standby.”
The city of Kempner is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at its park Monday. The public is invited to attend the ceremony at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park, 12641 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Kempner. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday.
