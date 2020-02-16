Black History Month is one way to share what different cultures have brought to the table, said an area resident Saturday, while enjoying a youth step-dance performance.
“It’s that contribution that people of African descent had on American history, which was a large portion of American history,” said Salahundin Muhammad, a 42-year-old from Harker Heights.
“Black History Month, for me, is important to make sure that we understand the African Americans that have paved the way for us to be who we are today,” said Veronica Joseph, a 36-year-old from Belton, also at the Community Expo scholarship fund-raising event hosted by the Mu Theta Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
Joseph said the history study shows how others opened up opportunities for people of color to pursue their dreams and their goals.
To Muhammad, he said, the month gives people a chance to research on their own.
“It really gives people a chance to actually do some research and focus on actual black history,” Muhammad said.
The term “Black History Month” makes Muhammad think about people such as Malcolm X, Marcus Garvey, black inventors and black jazz and blues musicians, Muhammad said.
Joseph said she thinks of a civil rights leader.
“We definitely always think about Martin Luther King Jr. and his views on nonviolence,” Joseph said.
Muhammad said he feels that people typically focus on the same thing when they think of Black History Month — the Civil Rights Movement.
“They really don’t know too much of it outside of what they learn in school, which is not a lot,” Muhammad said.
From his experience, most schools mainly teach European history, he said.
Joseph said the diversity in cities such as Killeen factors into the importance of continuing to learn about African American history.
“It’s very important to make sure that we teach all areas of history,” she said. “Since it’s so heavily diverse of African Americans, it’s important to reach them as students to ... help them understand why it’s important, why education is important.”
Muhammad said understanding the past will help people appreciate others.
“It’s important, because, one, you don’t want to repeat the past, so you kind of need to have a firm understanding of the history, and then what contributed to it,” he said. “That way it makes it easier for you to appreciate people.”
