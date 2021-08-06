COPPERAS COVE — Despite a cancellation by Walmart of the annual Stuff the Bus event in Copperas Cove, area residents still drove through the parking lot of the district’s administration office to drop off school supplies.
On Monday, district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd announced that Walmart had canceled the annual event on account of the rising number of coronavirus cases.
Helping the district with the drive-thru school supply drive was the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau.
“I could not let that just go by,” said Silvia Spires, president and CEO of the Cove Chamber,” (I said) ‘Like, Wendy, we have to put it on — even if we have to use our parking lot — we have to put it on.’”
Sledd said the district already knew the event would still go on. Walmart for years has hosted the event that collects school supplies for local students.
“We came together as a team and we tried to brainstorm ways of how we would make up the shortfall,” she said. “... We chose to partner with the Chamber so they could reach our to additional membership and try to bring in supplies for our students in need.”
Those who cannot donate physical supplies but would like to donate money can do so at https://bit.ly/STBCC21. Sledd said the link should be open until at least Aug. 18.
Anyone with supplies they still want to donate can do so by dropping them off at the administration building, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove, or at any of the campuses.
Supplies collected at the administration building are distributed to the campuses.
The largest donation need in the district are for ear buds, backpacks and composition notebooks, but all supplies are accepted.
