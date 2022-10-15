HARKER HEIGHTS — Beers and bratwurst at 8:30 in the morning? Why not? That’s what some had as their post-race snack Saturday following the annual 5K at the Harker Heights Community Park, aptly named the Mug Run.
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Gina Pence said the protein of choice for the annual event five years running typically changes every year. Last year’s savory meat pairing was bacon.
Many of the nearly 200 race participants Saturday opted for the more traditional post-race fare of water and bananas, though some could be seen munching on their brat on a stick provided by Big Hoss BBQ in Killeen or sipping on a cold brew provided by Fire Base Brewing Company of Temple and Southern Roots Brewing Company of Waco.
Army veteran Ed Lee, president of the Central Texas Runners Group based in Killeen, participated in the race, and though he did not partake of the beer or bratwurst, he said the theme is a fun one that likely helps draw a crowd.
“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “It gets folks that normally wouldn’t come out to an event out to it.”
Lee referred to the Harker Heights Mug Run as one of the “great ones” to participate in the Central Texas area.
Pence explained after the runners and walkers set out that the race is a standalone event and not connected with the popular Cen-Tex Race Series of timed events.
Races that Harker Heights hosts fall under the visitors and tourism branch of the city.
“It puts Harker Heights on the map,” Pence said. “It kind of lets them know about our vendors and of course our local breweries.”
Having put a pause on 5Ks during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pence said she hopes to resume hosting numerous races throughout the year. Doing so would help the economy but also would help promote the community feel of the city.
“We want to keep them here,” Pence said. “We don’t want them to have to go outside of our community to be able to do something fun with their family, and that’s what this race is all about.”
Races hosted by Harker Heights typically draw people from areas such as Austin.
Saturday’s Mug Run caught the interest of Rockdale 17-year-old Cristo Hernandez, who finished second place overall with a time of 17 minutes and 39 seconds.
“I always like running, so I like to go to different events,” Hernandez said, water and banana in hand.
Hernandez, who runs for the Rockdale High School cross country team, said it was an unfortunate mishap that got him into running.
“Actually, funny thing, I broke my arm,” he said. “And the only sport that I could do is running, so that’s what got me into (it).”
