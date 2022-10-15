HARKER HEIGHTS — Beers and bratwurst at 8:30 in the morning? Why not? That’s what some had as their post-race snack Saturday following the annual 5K at the Harker Heights Community Park, aptly named the Mug Run.

Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Gina Pence said the protein of choice for the annual event five years running typically changes every year. Last year’s savory meat pairing was bacon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.