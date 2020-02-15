The atmosphere was electric inside the main ballroom of the Killeen Civic & Conference Center on Saturday.
Hundreds of people turned out to watch local step and dance teams compete for cash and bragging rights at a local sorority chapter’s annual event.
Melanie Jones said she estimated the event drew around 600 to 700 people.
Jones is the president of the Mu Theta Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, which hosted the event.
“The Community Expo is a way for everybody in the community to get together and celebrate and encourage our children to participate and show their talents through stepping and dance,” Jones said.
In total, 11 step teams and two dance teams competed Saturday afternoon, coming from various elementary, middle and high schools from Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
“Each year, it’s different, and this year is outstanding,” said Detra Davis, a Killeen resident since 1995.
Davis said she comes to the Community Expo every year. Jones didn’t know how many total years the event has run, but she estimated it has been around 15 years.
Davis added that her grandchildren are interested in joining step teams, and she said she thinks the Community Expo has contributed to that.
Funds raised at the Community Expo went to the sorority chapter’s scholarship funds.
“Each year, our particular chapter gives out $10,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors,” Jones said.
Scholarships are given to seniors in Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton and Temple independent school districts.
Jones said that the chapter awards at least 10 scholarships every year with the $10,000 total.
At the event, several other sororities and fraternities had booths for graduating high school seniors to apply for scholarships.
“I think it’s their way of giving back so the kids go forward,” Davis said.
