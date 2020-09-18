An August shooting led to the arrest of a teenager who Killeen police said admitted to robbing a woman of marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit.
Around 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 15, Killeen police were called to the 4100 block of Lake Road and Park Place in response to a shooting victim.
An officer saw a woman in the back seat of a vehicle covered in blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds on the left hand and right arm, the affidavit said.
When asked what happened, the woman told the officer, “Carlos shot me,” the affidavit said.
The woman later identified the teen in a photo lineup, and he was identified as Carlos Cruz-Simmons, 17.
At the hospital, the woman told another officer that she was intending to sell marijuana to Cruz-Simmons and another man. After displaying the marijuana, Cruz-Simmons grabbed the marijuana without paying for it, and the other man shot the woman four times, police said in the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Cruz-Simmons Friday on a charge of aggravated robbery and set the bond at $100,000.
