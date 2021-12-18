Killeen-area residents can expect chilly morning temperatures today and Monday, but things will warm at up later in the week.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers, there might be a slight chance of sleet and some flurries of snow today and Monday, but as Sellers puts it: “We’re looking at a very low chance here.”
Temperatures will be above freezing but still cold, so residents can still expect to wear a jacket for the start of the week.
Chances of rain are also low this week.
A warming trend will continue through the week, with highs reaching the upper 70s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.