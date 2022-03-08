A Killeen woman with more than 20 years of banking experience has been hired to be the market president for the area as Citizens National Bank, a Cameron-based financial institution, expands its services to the Killeen area, the bank said in a news release.
The bank announced it had selected Claudia Bentley as the market president for Killeen, according to Steven Wise, president and CEO of Citizens National Bank. The bank has a loan office in Killeen at 1711 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 301.
“We are very excited to welcome Claudia to our team. She has a wealth of market knowledge and with her high level of personalized client service, she has earned a devoted following,” Wise said. “Claudia is the perfect representative to introduce Citizens National Bank to the greater Killeen marketplace.”
Having knowledge of the Killeen, Belton and Temple area, she has banking experience in commercial real estate lending, general real estate lending and small business banking, the bank said in the release.
Bentley has served as a board member on the City of Killeen Zoning Board of Adjustment since 2017. She also is a member of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Bentley began her career at the Volksbank Nuernberg EG in Nuernberg Germany. She is a graduate of the Realschule and Berufsfachschule in Nuernberg Germany with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, the bank said in the release.
