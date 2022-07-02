A youth volleyball club based in Killeen is preparing for its next season, and nearly a dozen club members learned the basics of serving and passing at West Ward Elementary in Killeen.
Coach Danielle Washington led the training session and gave pointers to the players, reminding them to constantly move their feet, communicate and properly square up the ball.
Washington started the Juniors Volleyball Club of Around the World Fitness in 2019 and took a year off before resuming the club last year with a friend/coworker. She said her philosophy with the team is not necessarily about the wins and losses.
“It’s more about developing a girl’s skills and giving them an opportunity to have hands-on playing in clubs,” Washington said as the girls practiced serving the ball off the wall.
Though the girls ranged in age from 10-14, Washington also told the girls what high school coaches expect when they try out for varsity teams and what it will take to make the team. That said, Washington, who used to play volleyball, said she only recruits girls who are not experienced.
“(I recruit) ladies that want to play but can’t play, ladies that want to play but may not (be able to) afford it,” she said. “What I do is I go out there, recruit them and do the training myself.”
One of the girls Washington said has developed in her year with the club is 11-year-old Zinnia Boyd, a soon-to-be sixth grader in the Killeen Independent School District.
“It’s been very (good) since I’m a beginner,” Boyd said of the training. “I’ve learned a lot.”
Boyd, who aspires to play volleyball in middle school and hopefully beyond, said when she sees newcomers to the club, she tries to instill her knowledge of what she’s learned into them.
Washington’s training goes beyond, the Xs and Os of volleyball, however, and it is something that has benefited Boyd.
“I’ve learned how to speak up and work with others that are brand new to me,” Boyd said.
That kind of transformation is not uncommon, according to Washington.
“Most girls come in shy, but I have no worries because eventually, after hanging with me and training with me, you’re going to be a totally different young lady in a positive way — on and off the court,” she said.
The season for the Juniors Volleyball Club begins Sept. 1. This season, Washington said she has fielded a 15U girls team (for girls age 10-15) and a 17U girls team (for girls age 16 and 17). She is also looking to field a 17U boys team that would have a male coach.
For more information about the Juniors Volleyball Club or Around the World Fitness, go to https://www.atwfjuniorsvolleyball.club/
Girls can join the club any time throughout the season, Washington said. For information about fees or about the club, contact the club at contactus@atwfjuniorsvolleyball.club or on Facebook.
