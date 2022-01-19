Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King and Councilwoman-at-large Mellisa Brown got into an argument on procedure and public hearings during a council meeting Tuesday night.
About 10 a.m., as the meeting was stretching to its fifth hour, Nash-King and Brown engaged in an argument in which Brown referred to Nash-King as “hypocritical.”
Tensions began to flare in the meeting once the council was discussing a potential traffic impact analysis. Brown tried to file a motion of direction but Nash-King quickly reminded Brown that a motion of direction was already on the floor, filed by Councilman Rick Williams.
“Mrs. Brown, there already is a motion of direction on the floor right now and everything that we discussed right now or told to you is irrelevant,” Nash-King said.
“It’s not irrelevant because we could always have another vote,” Brown said in retort.
There was a vote to table the discussion for a meeting next Monday to sit with engineers to further discuss the topic. Brown asked for some more clarification on the meeting, to which Nash-King responded sharply towards her.
“Let me explain it to you again, Mrs. Brown. We will have a meeting on the 24th to talk with city engineers more about this,” Nash-King said.
Brown called for further clarity on the meeting as to whether the council will be voting on the topic and whether they can even have the meeting on Jan. 24 since it was a workshop.
“Mrs. Brown, it’s already been stated, the 24th. We can play this game all night or we can move on to the business of the city,” Nash-King said.
Things did calm down after the discussion but resumed later on during a public hearing from Eakin Commercial Properties to clean up the zoning of 0.271 acres in the area of 5500 East Central Texas Expressway and 2301 Rosewood Drive and rezone the area from a B-3 zone to a B-5 zone.
Brown was the first to talk on the public hearing and said she is a resident of a nearby neighborhood.
“There is no one that I have spoked to in my neighborhood that is in approval of this request,” Brown said.
Nash-King did thank Brown for her statements, and said that the neighborhood fell within Nash-King’s district, District 2, and that the area was still under development.
“You may be the District 2 representative but you should come over some time because there is a lot of development,” Brown said, and was interrupted by Nash-King calling a “point of order.”
“Mrs. Brown, you are out of order. Please stay on topic. You are making this personal when you should be making it professional,” Nash-King said.
Brown changed her statements to instead invite the entire council to the area instead of just Nash-King.
Nash-King and Brown kept talking over one another in regards to the rezoning request.
“Ms. Nash, if you would just let me speak, then you would understand that this is on topic,” Brown said.
Councilman-at-large Ken Wilkerson chimed in to make a statement in regards to Nash-King and Brown’s argument.
“I recommend that going forward that if you have an opinion about something based off your knowledge of it, just give your opinion. We don’t need invitations around the city,” Wilkerson said before Brown interrupted to point out that Wilkerson’s statements weren’t even on the agenda.
“Please allow for him to finish. I don’t even know what direction that he is going,” Nash-King said.
“How hypocritical can you get?” Brown said as she laughed.
Wilkerson continued his statements.
“It’s a well traveled area that we have all been to, so we do not need invitations to come see it, but thanks anyways,” Wilkerson said.
Afterwards, things at the meeting began to calm down and both Nash-King and Brown went back to being cordial with one another.
The council later moved to a closed council session to discuss the evaluation of the city auditor.
The council had two back-to-back meetings Tuesday night, starting at 5 p.m. and ending shortly before 11 p.m.
And that's why you don't get to voice your opinion as to the salary that is paid to a public official, you don't even get a chance to talk on this subject because 'they close the meeting and go into a secret meeting where no one has the opportunity to even speak.
And this is called Democracy where 'the chosen ones speak for you'
It doesn't matter what the subject matter is, it's that 'you are not afforded an opportunity to speak', and this is not the only thing that is denied the citizen.
We live in a world of make believe, not to be confused with the truth.
