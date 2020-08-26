The Killeen Police Department is asking for help identifying two people who are accused of burglary of a habitation on Aug. 16 in Killeen.
The department on Tuesday posted on Facebook that around 6 p.m. Aug. 16, police took a report that two men forcefully entered a residence in the 1000 block of Brock Drive and stole property.
In a photo posted by KPD, two of the burglars are wearing hoods over the heads, and one of the men appears to be holding a handgun.
“The suspects are described as heavy set and both were wearing coverings over their heads,” police said on Facebook.
The men fled in what was described to police as a Nissan Maxima or Altima. Police have obtained surveillance footage.
Anyone with information can contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Anonymous tips can also be made on the P3Tips app for mobile devices.
Information leading to an arrest can result in a reward of up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.