A Killeen man who already was indicted last year on a capital murder charge related to the alleged murder of a Harker Heights woman was indicted on another felony charge this week.
On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury indicted Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 21, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery related to the same allegation. On Sept. 22, 2021, Mitchell was indicted on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, after Heights police said that on July 31, 2021, he shot and killed 24-year-old Skyler Mills. Police said that he used the firearm to beat her roommate and then robbed the house while Mills was dying.
Mitchell has been held in the Bell County Jail since Sept. 12, 2021, in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1.3 million.
A trial date has not been set in the initial charges against Mitchell, according to Bell County court records. A pretrial hearing is set for March 31 for the capital murder and aggravated assault charges.
In an obituary from Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home, Mills was described as “larger than life.”
“She found happiness and joy in everything she did,” according to the obituary. “Her family and friends meant everything to her. The unconditional love she had for every child she met was incredible. Skyler loved to travel, see, and experience new places and people. From the time she was little she enjoyed being by the water, the ocean, the lake, the pool, it didn’t matter.”
July 31, 2021
At around 3:45 a.m. on July 31, 2021, police were dispatched to the 400 block of Brittney Way for a domestic disturbance call, according to a previous news release from the Harker Heights Police Department. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a woman, later identified as Mills, had been shot.
She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:59 a.m. that day.
A witness, the victim’s roommate, told police that the incident began when she heard a “pounding at the door,” according to an arrest affidavit. When Mills asked the intruder, later identified as Mitchell, what he was doing there, he shot her multiple times, police said.
Terrified, the roommate was dragged by Mitchell into the living room and thrown beside Mills, who was alive at that point but struggling to breathe, according to an affidavit.
Mitchell left the house briefly, giving the roommate enough time to lock the door, but police said that he broke back into the house moments later. The affidavit alleges that Mitchell dragged the roommate by the hair into the bedroom and then began beating her with his firearm while kicking her.
The roommate told Mitchell where her keys were, after which he “ransacked the bedroom,” stealing the victim’s purse and firing several more shots into her body before leaving the scene.
On Aug. 11, police obtained an arrest warrant for Mitchell, and he was apprehended just over a month later by a SWAT team during a raid on Sept. 11. The roommate identified Mitchell as the man who shot and killed Mills, police said.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
- Devonte T. McClendon, 27, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
- Lena L. Jacobs, 38, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Isaiah Padilla, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of credit card abuse.
- Elizabeth A. Kolitsch, 37, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Noel F. Anders, 25, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Steve Horton, 55, of Temple, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Kaevon T. Jemison, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- Elli Shelvin Jr., 60, of Killeen, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
- Jarrod A. Irvin, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
- Rhys T. Wilson, 28, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
