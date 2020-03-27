The Army announced this week some new assignments for generals at Fort Hood.
At the installation level, III Corps and Fort Hood will receive a new deputy commanding general. Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson will be assigned to Fort Hood after previously serving as deputy chief of staff with U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
It has not been determined which current deputy commanding general Richardson will succeed, according to Fort Hood officials.
There will also be a change of command with Fort Hood’s 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
Current 13th Sustainment commander Brig. Gen. Darren L. Werner will move to be in charge of the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, Life Cycle Management Command, in Warren, Michigan.
Werner took command of the 13th on May 24, 2018. Werner had served on Fort Hood prior to taking command of the 13th Expeditionary. His previous assignment before command was as director of Strategy, Plans and Integration Deputy Chief of Staff at the Pentagon.
Succeeding Werner will be Col. Ronald Ragin, the current commander of U.S. Army Operational Test Command at West Fort Hood. Ragin has obtained promotable status, meaning he is expected to soon be promoted to the rank of brigadier general.
Ragin took command of the test command on May 23, 2019, becoming the 29th commander of the test command.
It has not been determined who will succeed Ragin as commander of the test command.
Dates for changes of command for the above positions have not been announced.
