One of Fort Hood’s top generals will be making his way to Fort Bliss.
Current deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will soon be the commander of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, the Army announced Thursday.
Efflandt has been the deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood since February, taking over for Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper, who went to Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Efflandt was previously on Fort Hood as a brigade commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, when he was a colonel.
He served in that position from April 23, 2010, to July 12, 2012.
On March 26, the Army announced that Fort Hood would receive Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson to become deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood.
Richardson is currently serving as deputy chief of staff with U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
No date has been announced for when the changes will take place.
